EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 2020 high is just around the corner

EUR/USD starts the week on a firm fashion well above 1.1400.

Further upside could see the yearly highs near 1.1500 re-visited.

EUR/USD is adding to last week’s gains on Monday, managing to clinch new multi-month highs near 1.1470 earlier in the session.

If the buying bias picks up pace, there is increasing chances of a move to the 2020 peaks in levels just shy of 1.15 (March 9) in the short-term horizon.

Further out, as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1059, holds the downside, further gains in EUR/USD remains well on the table.

EUR/USD daily chart