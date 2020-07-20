EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 2020 high is just around the corner

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD starts the week on a firm fashion well above 1.1400.
  • Further upside could see the yearly highs near 1.1500 re-visited.

EUR/USD is adding to last week’s gains on Monday, managing to clinch new multi-month highs near 1.1470 earlier in the session.

If the buying bias picks up pace, there is increasing chances of a move to the 2020 peaks in levels just shy of 1.15 (March 9) in the short-term horizon.

Further out, as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1059, holds the downside, further gains in EUR/USD remains well on the table.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1456
Today Daily Change 56
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.1428
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1297
Daily SMA50 1.1174
Daily SMA100 1.1065
Daily SMA200 1.1061
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1444
Previous Daily Low 1.1377
Previous Weekly High 1.1452
Previous Weekly Low 1.13
Previous Monthly High 1.1422
Previous Monthly Low 1.1097
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1418
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1403
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1389
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.135
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1322
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1456
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1483
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1522

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

