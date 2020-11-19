EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.1900 area keeps capping the upside

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD extends further the rejection from the 1.19 zone on Thursday.
  • Above 1.19 the pair targets the monthly peak at 1.1920 (November 9).

EUR/USD adds to Wednesday’s losses although the low-1.1800s emerges as a decent contention area for the time being.

If the selling bias picks up extra pace there is scope for the pair to recede, initially, to last week’s lows around 1.1750 ahead of the next support area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood. On the opposite side, once 1.1900 is cleared then the focus of attention is expected to gyrate to the monthly top at 1.1920 (November 9).

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1371.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1836
Today Daily Change 41
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.1853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1786
Daily SMA50 1.1774
Daily SMA100 1.1726
Daily SMA200 1.1368
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1891
Previous Daily Low 1.1851
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1746
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1866
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1876
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1839
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1824
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1798
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1879
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1905
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1919

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD clings to 1.1850 amid Lagrade speech, covid headlines

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, marginally lower. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to monetary stimulus. AstraZeneca published promising results from its covid vaccine trial, while cases continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic.

GBP/USD trims early losses hovers around 1.3250

GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.32 from where it recovered to the current price zone, amid contradictory Brexit-related headlines. Hopes returned after EU’s chief negotiator Barnier suspended next week's briefing.

XAU/USD bounces-off weekly lows near $1855 amid sell-off in Treasury yields

Gold off lows, remains heavy as US dollar gains on risk-aversion. Rising covid cases and new shutdowns globally weigh on market mood. Vaccine optimism ignored as focus remains on covid updates.

Breaking: Turkish central bank hikes policy rate by 475 basis points to 15%

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Thursday that it raised its policy (one-week repo) rate by 475 basis points to 15% from 10.25%. This reading matched the market expectation. 

WTI: Looks south as technical setup turns in favor of bears

WTI (futures on NYMEX) has tumbled alongside stocks in the European session, as the appetite for the riskier assets is almost killed amid surging coronavirus cases globally, which once again puts the economic recovery at stake.

