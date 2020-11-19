EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.1900 area keeps capping the upside

- EUR/USD extends further the rejection from the 1.19 zone on Thursday.
- Above 1.19 the pair targets the monthly peak at 1.1920 (November 9).
EUR/USD adds to Wednesday’s losses although the low-1.1800s emerges as a decent contention area for the time being.
If the selling bias picks up extra pace there is scope for the pair to recede, initially, to last week’s lows around 1.1750 ahead of the next support area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood. On the opposite side, once 1.1900 is cleared then the focus of attention is expected to gyrate to the monthly top at 1.1920 (November 9).
Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1371.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1836
|Today Daily Change
|41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1786
|Daily SMA50
|1.1774
|Daily SMA100
|1.1726
|Daily SMA200
|1.1368
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1891
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1851
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1746
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1866
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1876
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1905
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1919
EUR/USD clings to 1.1850 amid Lagrade speech, covid headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, marginally lower. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to monetary stimulus. AstraZeneca published promising results from its covid vaccine trial, while cases continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD trims early losses hovers around 1.3250
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.32 from where it recovered to the current price zone, amid contradictory Brexit-related headlines. Hopes returned after EU’s chief negotiator Barnier suspended next week's briefing.
XAU/USD bounces-off weekly lows near $1855 amid sell-off in Treasury yields
Gold off lows, remains heavy as US dollar gains on risk-aversion. Rising covid cases and new shutdowns globally weigh on market mood. Vaccine optimism ignored as focus remains on covid updates.
Breaking: Turkish central bank hikes policy rate by 475 basis points to 15%
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Thursday that it raised its policy (one-week repo) rate by 475 basis points to 15% from 10.25%. This reading matched the market expectation.
WTI: Looks south as technical setup turns in favor of bears
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has tumbled alongside stocks in the European session, as the appetite for the riskier assets is almost killed amid surging coronavirus cases globally, which once again puts the economic recovery at stake.