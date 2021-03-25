EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.1800 area holds the downside…for now

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD hits new 2021 lows in the 1.1800 neighbourhood.
  • Further south comes in a minor support around 1.1760.

EUR/USD’s weekly decline appears to have met a decent contention just above the 1.18 yardstick so far on Thursday.

The recent breakdown of the 200-day SMA (1.1854) allows sellers to remain well in control of the sentiment surrounding the European currency, increasing the likelihood of further losses in the short-term horizon.

That said, below 1.1800 emerges a minor support at a Fibo level (of the November-January rally) near 1.1760. Further south there are no relevant support levels until the November 2020 lows in the 1.1600 zone.

While below the 200-day SMA the short-term stance for EUR/USD is expected to remain negative.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1805
Today Daily Change 26
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.1813
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1958
Daily SMA50 1.2047
Daily SMA100 1.2059
Daily SMA200 1.1863
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1854
Previous Daily Low 1.181
Previous Weekly High 1.1989
Previous Weekly Low 1.1874
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1827
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1837
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1797
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1782
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1754
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1841
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1869
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1885

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of US data, EU Summit

EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of US data, EU Summit

EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 ahead of US jobless claims and GDP figures. Details of President Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce

GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce

GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement. 

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level

Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level

Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.

Read more

XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area

XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.

Gold News

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures