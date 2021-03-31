EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.1700 zone holds the downside… for now

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD rebounds from new 2021 lows in the 1.1700 area.
  • Further south comes in the November 2020 low near 1.1600.

EUR/USD bounces off earlier yearly lows in the 1.1700 neighbourhood, manages to regain some upside traction and retest the 1.1750 region on Wednesday.

In the meantime, sellers remain in control of the price action around the pair for the time being, exposing a potential deeper retracement to the sub-1.1700 area in the short-term horizon.

Further south of 1.1700 there are no relevant support levels until the November 2020 lows in the 1.1600 zone.

While below the 200-day SMA (1.1864) the short-term stance for EUR/USD is expected to remain negative.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1744
Today Daily Change 43
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.1717
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1892
Daily SMA50 1.2019
Daily SMA100 1.2056
Daily SMA200 1.1873
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1774
Previous Daily Low 1.1711
Previous Weekly High 1.1947
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1735
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.175
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1694
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1672
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1632
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1757
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1796
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather

EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%.  ADP figures are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.

GBP/USD News

$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%

$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%

Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.

Read more

ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?

ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?

American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures