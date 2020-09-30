EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.1700 area holds the downside… so far

  • EUR/USD meets some selling pressure and challenges 1.1700.
  • A drop to lows near 1.1610 is not totally ruled out.

The buying interest in EUR/USD met initial resistance in the 1.1770 region – or multi-day highs - where it also converges the 55-day SMA.

Extra gains now need to surpass this area to allow for a visit to the interim hurdle at the short-term resistance line just below 1.18 the figure. A more serious bullish attempt should then target the 1.1915/20 band (September 10).

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1243.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1706
Today Daily Change 61
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 1.1743
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1784
Daily SMA50 1.1794
Daily SMA100 1.1497
Daily SMA200 1.1243
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1746
Previous Daily Low 1.1662
Previous Weekly High 1.1872
Previous Weekly Low 1.1612
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1714
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1694
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1688
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1633
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1604
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1772
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1855

 

 

