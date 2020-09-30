EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.1700 area holds the downside… so far

- EUR/USD meets some selling pressure and challenges 1.1700.
- A drop to lows near 1.1610 is not totally ruled out.
The buying interest in EUR/USD met initial resistance in the 1.1770 region – or multi-day highs - where it also converges the 55-day SMA.
Extra gains now need to surpass this area to allow for a visit to the interim hurdle at the short-term resistance line just below 1.18 the figure. A more serious bullish attempt should then target the 1.1915/20 band (September 10).
Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1243.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1706
|Today Daily Change
|61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.1743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1784
|Daily SMA50
|1.1794
|Daily SMA100
|1.1497
|Daily SMA200
|1.1243
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1662
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1872
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1855
