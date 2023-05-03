EUR/USD Price Analysis: Tests trendline breakout above 1.1000 ahead of Fed/ECB policy

- EUR/USD has faced a marginal correction around 1.1030 as the USD Index has attempted a recovery.
- The Fed and the ECB are preparing for a fresh interest rate hike cycle to curb sticky inflation.
- EUR/USD has delivered a breakout of the downward-sloping trendline plotted from 1.1063.
The EUR/USD pair has shown a marginal correction after facing fragile barricades around 1.1030 in the early European session. The major currency pair has sensed selling pressure as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after dropping to near 101.70.
Sheer volatility is anticipated ahead as the Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The street is anticipating an interest rate hike by 25 basis points (bps).
Also, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its interest rate policy on Thursday. ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to continue its bumper interest rate hike measure as Eurozone’s inflation is extremely stubborn amid labor shortages.
EUR/USD has delivered a breakout of the downward-sloping trendline plotted from April 27 high at 1.1063. The Euro is showing a mild correction, testing the breakout scenario. Potential resistance is placed at 1.1095 plotted from April 26 high.
Advancing 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1007 indicates that the short-term trend is bullish.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which signifies that upside momentum has been activated.
The major currency pair will capture more gains after a decisive move above the intraday high of 1.1030, which will drive it toward the round-level resistance at 1.1100. A breach of the latter will expose the shared currency pair to a fresh 13-month high at 1.1085.
On the flip side, a downside move below April 12 low at 1.0915 will drag the asset toward April 10 low at 1.0837 and April 03 low at 1.0788.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1017
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0971
|Daily SMA50
|1.0812
|Daily SMA100
|1.077
|Daily SMA200
|1.0422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1008
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0942
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1095
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0894
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1026
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1091
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
