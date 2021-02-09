EUR/USD Price Analysis: Teasing inverse H&S breakout on the hourly chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

EUR/USD trades 0.11% higher on the day near 1.2058 at press time. 

The hourly chart shows the pair is hovering just above the neckline resistance of an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern on the hourly chart

An hourly close above 1.2055 would confirm a bullish breakout and open the doors for at least a 100-pip rally to 1.2155. 

On the downside, 1.20 is the level to defend for the bulls, which, if breached, will likely yield a re-test of the recent low of 1.1952. 

Hourly chart

Trend: bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2055
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2052
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2106
Daily SMA50 1.2156
Daily SMA100 1.197
Daily SMA200 1.1708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2066
Previous Daily Low 1.202
Previous Weekly High 1.2138
Previous Weekly Low 1.1952
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2048
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2038
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2026
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.198
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2072
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2118

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

