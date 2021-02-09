EUR/USD Price Analysis: Teasing inverse H&S breakout on the hourly chart

EUR/USD trades 0.11% higher on the day near 1.2058 at press time.
The hourly chart shows the pair is hovering just above the neckline resistance of an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern on the hourly chart.
An hourly close above 1.2055 would confirm a bullish breakout and open the doors for at least a 100-pip rally to 1.2155.
On the downside, 1.20 is the level to defend for the bulls, which, if breached, will likely yield a re-test of the recent low of 1.1952.
Hourly chart
Trend: bullish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2055
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2106
|Daily SMA50
|1.2156
|Daily SMA100
|1.197
|Daily SMA200
|1.1708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2066
|Previous Daily Low
|1.202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1952
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2048
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2038
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2026
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2118
