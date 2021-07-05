EUR/USD Price Analysis: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850

- EUR/USD retreats inside a two-week-old bullish chart pattern.
- Monthly resistance line, 100-SMA add to the upside filters, bullish MACD signals favor buyers.
- Bears have a bumpy road ahead, formation support to restrict immediate downside.
EUR/USD keeps Friday’s bounce off three-month low inside a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the currency major pair attacks the wedge’s resistance line near 1.1870 by the press time.
Given the bullish MACD and the quote’s corrective pullback from a multi-day low, EUR/USD prices may confirm the bullish chart pattern with an upside break of the 1.1870 immediate hurdle.
However, the pair’s following upside will be hindered by a downward sloping trend line from early June and 100-SMA, respectively around the 1.1900 threshold and 1.1940 levels.
Also acting as an upside filter is the June 25 top of 1.1975 and the 1.2000 psychological magnet. It’s worth noting that the EUR/USD run-up beyond the 1.2000 level will recall the bulls.
Alternatively, the support line of the stated chart pattern and the recent low, around 1.1840 and 1.1815 in that order, may restrict the short-term downside of the pair ahead of the 1.1800 round figure.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s weakness past 1.1800 will make it vulnerable to test the 1.1760 support on its way to the yearly low near 1.1700.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1862
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.1866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1994
|Daily SMA50
|1.2082
|Daily SMA100
|1.2019
|Daily SMA200
|1.2001
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1874
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1807
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1944
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1849
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1833
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1891
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1958
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stuck below 1.1900 in a dull start to the week
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1860, unchanged from Friday’s close as a holiday in the US kept most markets closed and major pairs confined to tight intraday ranges.
GBP/USD toward 1.3850 amid reopening optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, benefiting from UK PM's Johnson's insistence of removing restrictions on July 19, despite an increase in covid cases. An upgrade to June's Services PMI and a Brexit truce also help sterling. The dollar is on the back foot.
XAU/USD looks to test $1,800 with a daily close above 100-day SMA
Gold remains on track to close the fourth straight day in the positive territory. Next key resistance for XAU/USD is located at $1,800. Gold could lose its bullish momentum if sellers drag the price below 100-day SMA.
ETH discovers momentum, while BTC and XRP stuck in quicksand
BTC gains 1.66% this week but registers lowest weekly volume since the beginning of April. ETH logs a 17.05% gain this week, marking the best since the beginning of April. XRP jumps 7.28% this week, holds crucial $0.65 level.
ISM Services PMI: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
The ISM Services PMI is set to show a minor decrease to 63.5 points. Post NFP, the inflation component is set to steal the show. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.