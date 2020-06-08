EUR/USD Price Analysis: Target still remains at 2020 highs near 1.1500

  • EUR/USD’s rally has faltered just ahead of the 1.1400 mark.
  • Further north emerges the yearly tops just below 1.15 the figure.

The sharp upside in EUR/USD seems to have run out of steam in the area below the key barrier at 1.1400 he figure during last week.

A surpass of this area is expected to shift the pair’s focus to the 2020 highs at 1.1495 (March 9). However, the overbought conditions in spot could spark a corrective move in the near-term, with interim support around the Fibo retracement at 1.1186.

Supporting the positive view and looking at the broader picture, further gains are likely while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1015.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1285
Today Daily Change 51
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1291
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1
Daily SMA50 1.0929
Daily SMA100 1.0964
Daily SMA200 1.1017
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1384
Previous Daily Low 1.1278
Previous Weekly High 1.1384
Previous Weekly Low 1.1097
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1319
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1344
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1252
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1213
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1147
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1357
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1423
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1462

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD is trading just below 1.13, consolidating last week's gains. US Non-Farm Payrolls surprised with an increase of 2.5 million jobs and German industrial output plunged by 17.9%, worse than expected. ECB President Lagarde testifies later in the day.

GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play

GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play

GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report. 

Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness

Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness

Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.

Gold: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity

Gold: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity

Gold managed to close a modest weekly bearish gap of around $10 and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1695 level. 

WTI continues to pull away from multi-month highs, trades below

WTI continues to pull away from multi-month highs, trades below

Crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing after the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to extend the oil output cuts of the current 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by one more month until the end of July.

