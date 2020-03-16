EUR/USD Price Analysis: Target is now at 1.1240

- EUR/USD regains composure and marches above 1.1200.
- Immediately on the upside emerges the late December top at 1.1239.
EUR/USD has regained upside traction at the beginning of the week, managing to advance as far as the 1.1230 region, printing at the same time 2-day highs.
While above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1099, the pair’s stance should remain as positive.
Against this backdrop, the interim resistance aligns at 1.1239 (late December top) ahead of 2020 highs in levels just shy of 1.15 the figure.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1197
|Today Daily Change
|71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|1.1101
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.105
|Daily SMA50
|1.1046
|Daily SMA100
|1.1069
|Daily SMA200
|1.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1221
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1055
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1497
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1119
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0864
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1197
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1292
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1363
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher after second shock Fed cut, ahead of G7
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, up on the day, after the Fed cut rates by 100bp to 0% in a second shock decision ahead of the market open and amid fears of a financial crisis to compound the coronavirus one. G7 and EU conference calls are scheduled for later.
GBP/USD trades around 1.23 amid the Fed cut, market turmoil
GBP/USD is battling 1.23, paring some of its massive losses on Friday after the Fed cut rates. The UK is taking a different approach to fighting coronavirus, by aiming for herd immunity. Additional fiscal stimulus may come.
Forex Today: Fed fails to down dollar with cut to 0%, stocks sink, as coronavirus rages, G7 eyed
The market mood remains damp with stocks sinking at safe-haven assets such as the dollar, yen, and gold – rising toward $1,550 – in-demand despite additional surprising action from central banks.
Gold nosedives to over 1-month lows, around $1460 region
Gold failed to capitalize on the Fed’s policy easing-led weekly bullish gap. Some aggressive liquidation kicks in to cover margin calls due in equities. Technical selling below the $1500 mark aggravated the bearish pressure.
WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus
While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.