EUR/USD Price Analysis: Target is now at 1.1240

  • EUR/USD regains composure and marches above 1.1200.
  • Immediately on the upside emerges the late December top at 1.1239.

EUR/USD has regained upside traction at the beginning of the week, managing to advance as far as the 1.1230 region, printing at the same time 2-day highs.

While above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1099, the pair’s stance should remain as positive.

Against this backdrop, the interim resistance aligns at 1.1239 (late December top) ahead of 2020 highs in levels just shy of 1.15 the figure.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1197
Today Daily Change 71
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 1.1101
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.105
Daily SMA50 1.1046
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1221
Previous Daily Low 1.1055
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1158
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.103
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.096
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0864
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1197
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1292
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1363

 

 

EUR/USD edges higher after second shock Fed cut, ahead of G7

EUR/USD edges higher after second shock Fed cut, ahead of G7

EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, up on the day, after the Fed cut rates by 100bp to 0% in a second shock decision ahead of the market open and amid fears of a financial crisis to compound the coronavirus one. G7 and EU conference calls are scheduled for later.

GBP/USD trades around 1.23 amid the Fed cut, market turmoil

GBP/USD trades around 1.23 amid the Fed cut, market turmoil

GBP/USD is battling 1.23, paring some of its massive losses on Friday after the Fed cut rates. The UK is taking a different approach to fighting coronavirus, by aiming for herd immunity. Additional fiscal stimulus may come.

Forex Today: Fed fails to down dollar with cut to 0%, stocks sink, as coronavirus rages, G7 eyed

Forex Today: Fed fails to down dollar with cut to 0%, stocks sink, as coronavirus rages, G7 eyed

The market mood remains damp with stocks sinking at safe-haven assets such as the dollar, yen, and gold – rising toward $1,550 – in-demand despite additional surprising action from central banks. 

Gold nosedives to over 1-month lows, around $1460 region

Gold nosedives to over 1-month lows, around $1460 region

Gold failed to capitalize on the Fed’s policy easing-led weekly bullish gap. Some aggressive liquidation kicks in to cover margin calls due in equities. Technical selling below the $1500 mark aggravated the bearish pressure.

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.

