- EUR/USD has been struggling to gain any meaningful traction and remains confined in a range.
- A softer tone surrounding the USD offered support, though recession fears capped the upside.
- Sustained strength beyond the post-ECB high is needed to support prospects for further gains.
The EUR/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price move on Tuesday and remained confined in a familiar trading band heading into the European session. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.0220-1.0225 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
The US dollar languished near its lowest level since July 5, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that offered some support to the EUR/USD pair. That said, recession fears continued weighing on the shared currency and acted as a headwind for spot prices.
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair was seen flirting with the top boundary of a short-term descending channel. This is followed by the post-ECB swing high, around the 1.0275-1.0280 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Sustained strength beyond the said hurdles would set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery move from the 0.9950 region, or the lowest level since December 2002 touched earlier this month. The EUR/USD pair might then aim to surpass the 1.0300 round-figure mark.
The momentum has the potential to lift spot prices towards the 1.0350 horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance. The EUR/USD pair could eventually reclaim the 1.0400 round-figure mark, though might struggle to gain any follow-through traction.
On the flip side, the overnight low, around the 1.0180-1.0175 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.0130-1.0125 zone and the 1.0100 mark. A convincing break below the latter would suggest that the recent corrective bounce has run out of steam.
The subsequent downfall would make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable and expose the parity mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended and force spot prices to challenge the YTD low, around the 0.9950 region.
EUR/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0222
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0228
|Daily SMA50
|1.0455
|Daily SMA100
|1.0634
|Daily SMA200
|1.0993
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0258
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0178
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0278
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0078
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0228
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0209
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0139
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0259
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0298
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.0200 amid worsening European gas crisis
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive, heading towards 1.0200 amid the worsening European gas crisis. Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline will operate at 20% capacity from July 27. The US dollar finds its feet, as traders remain cautious ahead of the Fed.
GBP/USD pares back gains towards 1.2050 amid tepid mood
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.2000, retreating from three-week highs of 1.2091. Risk-off flows remain in play, revving the safe-haven demand for the US dollar. Lack of any positive developments around the UK political scenario weighs on the pound.
Gold extends correction to near $1,720 as DXY rebounds, Fed policy eyed
Gold price has extended its corrective move to near $1,720.00 ahead of Fed policy. The resurgence of recession fears will keep the US dollar underpinned broadly. A symmetrical triangle formation is indicating a consolidation ahead.
Why LUNA price will reward patient traders, and how you can be one of them?
LUNA price shows that it is out to repeat the fractal that was spotted nearly two weeks ago. If such a development does occur, investors should be aware that more corrections are on the horizon.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!