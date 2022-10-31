EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles around the 20-EMA band, parity remains a key hurdle

- Ambiguity in the risk profile has shifted the asset to the sidelines.
- The asset is hovering around the 20-MA High-Low band, which acts as a major area of the impulsive rally.
- A breach of parity would expose the asset to smash a two-month high at 1.0200.
The EUR/USD pair has slipped marginally after struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 0.9965 in the early European session. The asset has turned sideways amid ambiguous performance displayed by the mighty US dollar index (DXY).
The risk profile is displayed mixed response as upbeat S&P500 futures are providing a solid cushion while anxiety ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is capping the upside.
On a four-hour scale, the asset witnessed a juggernaut rally after an upside break of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern, however, the rally had been followed by a corrective move. The asset is hovering marginally below the 20-period Moving Average (MA) High-Low band, which acts as a strong support for the asset.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the 40.00-60.00 range. An upside momentum will get triggered once it will reclaim the bullish zone in a 60.00-80.00 range.
Should the asset break above September 20 high at 1.0051, the shared currency bulls will send the asset firmly toward August 3 low at 1.0123, followed by a two-month high at 1.0200.
On the flip side, the greenback bulls will grab attention if the asset drops below October 25 low at 0.9848. It may drag the asset toward October 20 low at 0.9755 and October 21 low at 0.9705.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
