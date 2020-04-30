EUR/USD Price Analysis: Strong resistance lines up at 1.0900

EUR/USD has resumed the upside, although still trades below 1.0900.

Extra gains remain on the table if 1.0900 is cleared in the near term.

EUR/USD has managed to return to the upper end of the weekly range near the key barrier at 1.0900 the figure.

Further north of this levels the door is open for a potential probe of the key 55-day SMA around 1.0945.

The downside pressure in the spot is seen alleviated on a sustainable break above the 1.0990/1.1000 band.

EUR/USD daily chart