EUR/USD Price Analysis: Strong resistance lines up at 1.0900

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has resumed the upside, although still trades below 1.0900.
  • Extra gains remain on the table if 1.0900 is cleared in the near term.

EUR/USD has managed to return to the upper end of the weekly range near the key barrier at 1.0900 the figure.

Further north of this levels the door is open for a potential probe of the key 55-day SMA around 1.0945.

The downside pressure in the spot is seen alleviated on a sustainable break above the 1.0990/1.1000 band.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0871
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.0873
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0862
Daily SMA50 1.0958
Daily SMA100 1.101
Daily SMA200 1.1038
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0886
Previous Daily Low 1.0819
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0844
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0833
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0792
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0766
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0899
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0926
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0966

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: EUR/USD choppy post ECB, waiting for Lagarde

LIVE: EUR/USD choppy post ECB, waiting for Lagarde

The European Central Bank has left the interest rate unchanged as expected, but eased TLTRO conditions. EUR/USD retreats from highs, just modestly. Lagarde's speech coming next.

FOLLOW US LIVE

GBP/USD surges past 1.25 despite ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD surges past 1.25 despite ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD is trading above 1.25 as the dollar remains pressured. UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.

GBP/USD News

The crypto moon war, chapter one

The crypto moon war, chapter one

The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.

Read more

Gold up little around $1720 level, lacks follow-through amid upbeat market mood

Gold up little around $1720 level, lacks follow-through amid upbeat market mood

Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1720 region.

Gold News

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery

WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures