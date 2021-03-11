EUR/USD Price Analysis: Strong rebound targets 1.20 and beyond

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD pushes higher and reach the 1.1970 region.
  • The next relevant hurdle aligns at the 1.2000 level.

The recovery in EUR/USD gathers extra steam and clinches multi-day highs around 1.1970.

If the recovery picks up more serious traction, then the pair faces the next hurdle at the psychological level at 1.20. If cleared, there are some minor levels at the 100-day SMA (1.2033) and a Fibo level at 1.2064.

Above March highs in the 1.2110/15 band, the selling pressure is forecast to alleviate.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1962
Today Daily Change 53
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1.1927
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.206
Daily SMA50 1.211
Daily SMA100 1.2041
Daily SMA200 1.1832
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1928
Previous Daily Low 1.1869
Previous Weekly High 1.2113
Previous Weekly Low 1.1893
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1891
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1888
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1829
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1947
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1966
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2005

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

GBP/USD News

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.

Gold News

Ethereum freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900

Ethereum bears swing into action as sell signals sprout across the board. The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart. A rising wedge pattern points to a seemingly imminent breakdown in the near-term. The MACD indicator could save the bulls from the downswing if the bullish impulse holds.

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

