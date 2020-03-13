EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stock markets recover after panic, USD up, fiber down to 1.1100 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is extending the correction down from 2020 tops.
  • US stocks are recovering after one of the worst sessions in history on Thursday.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1100 support.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is pulling back down from 2020 tops while trading just above the 200 SMA. The USD is up across the board following US equities rebounding after suffering one of the largest decline in history on Thursday this week.
  

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is retracing down while challenging the 1.1100 figure and the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. The correction could extend further on a break below the 1.1100 support as the quote could then be headed towards the 1.1052 and 1.0972 levels. Resistances can be found near the 1.1156 and 1.1236 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
Resistance: 1.1156, 1.1236, 1.1300
Support: 1.1100, 1.1052, 1.0972
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1104
Today Daily Change -0.0081
Today Daily Change % -0.72
Today daily open 1.1185
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1037
Daily SMA50 1.1047
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1334
Previous Daily Low 1.1056
Previous Weekly High 1.1355
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1227
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1049
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0771
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1327
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.147
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1606

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1050 amid coronavirus fears

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1050 amid coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. Stocks are attempting a recovery after Thursday's major sell-off. Both the Fed and the ECB made moves to alleviate financial stress. US consumer sentiment dropped, yet beat expectations. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes below 1.24 on immense dollar strength

GBP/USD crashes below 1.24 on immense dollar strength

GBP/USD is falling below 1.24, the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Support emerged around $1,550

Gold: Support emerged around $1,550

Prices of the ounce troy of the yellow metal remain immersed into a generalized pessimism alternating gains with losses in the $1,570/80 region.

Gold News

Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board

Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board

The crypto market experienced bleeding tears in the last few hours. The COVID-19 pandemic opened Pandora's box and the liquidation of all types of assets is being disrupted and demolished.

Read more

WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32

WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32

Crude oil capitalized on the improving market sentiment on Friday and rose to a daily high of $33.84 before losing its traction during the American session. 

Oil News

