EUR/USD Price Analysis: Still under pressure below 1.1390

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD manages to bounce off recent lows near 1.1280.
  • Immediate target comes at the 1.1390 area.

EUR/USD stages a moderate rebound following the pullback to the 1.1280 at the beginning of the week.

Further upside in the pair is expected to revisit the 5-month line in the 1.1390 area. The surpass of this level should alleviate downside pressure and refocus instead on the upside. In such scenario, the next magnet for bulls emerges at the 2022 peak at 1.1494 (February 10).

In the longer run, EUR/USD is expected to keep the negative outlook as long as it trades below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1652.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1346
Today Daily Change 57
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 1.1294
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1326
Daily SMA50 1.1327
Daily SMA100 1.1409
Daily SMA200 1.1657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1369
Previous Daily Low 1.128
Previous Weekly High 1.1495
Previous Weekly Low 1.133
Previous Monthly High 1.1483
Previous Monthly Low 1.1121
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1314
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1335
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.126
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1226
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1171
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1349
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1404
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1438

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD continues to edge higher toward the mid-1.1300s during the European session as market mood continues to improve. The data from the euro area showed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded at an annualized rate of 4.6% in the fourth quarter as expected.

