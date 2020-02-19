EUR/USD Price Analysis: Still scope for further losses

  • EUR/USD drops further and printed new 2020 lows near 1.0780.
  • Immediately below emerges 1.0710 (monthly low January 2016).

EUR/USD remains entrenched into the negative territory so far this year and there are no signs of even the slightest recovery, at least in the short-term horizon.

That said, extreme “oversold” conditions in the pair could trigger some corrective bullish attempts, although these are seen as selling opportunities for the time being.

While sellers remain in total control, the next target on the downside aligns in the 1.0700 neighbourhood, the January 2016 low.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0794
Today Daily Change 23
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.0796
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0969
Daily SMA50 1.1069
Daily SMA100 1.1064
Daily SMA200 1.1111
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0838
Previous Daily Low 1.0785
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0806
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0818
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0775
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0754
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0722
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0828
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.086
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0881

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

