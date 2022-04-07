  • EUR/USD manages to finally reverse the downtrend.
  • Further downside could see the 2022 low retested.

EUR/USD posts a moderate rebound after bottoming out in fresh lows near the 1.0860 region on Thursday.

That said, immediately to the upside comes the temporary resistance at the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1156 ahead of the 1.1230 region, where the 100-day SMA and the 8-month line coincide. Beyond this area, the selling bias is expected to subside and allow for extra gains in the short-term horizon.

The ongoing recovery is seen as temporary, leaving the prospects for further downwide well in place for the time being. Against that, there is still the probability that the pair could drop further and test the 2022 low at 1.0805 (March 7) in the not-so-distant future.

The medium-term negative outlook for EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1465

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0914
Today Daily Change 70
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.0894
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1005
Daily SMA50 1.1152
Daily SMA100 1.1233
Daily SMA200 1.1471
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0938
Previous Daily Low 1.0874
Previous Weekly High 1.1185
Previous Weekly Low 1.0945
Previous Monthly High 1.1233
Previous Monthly Low 1.0806
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0899
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0914
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0866
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0838
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0802
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.093
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0994

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

