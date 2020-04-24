EUR/USD Price Analysis: Still scope for a drop to 1.0635

EUR/USD drops further and reached new monthly lows near 1.0750.

Immediately to the downside is located the 2020 low at 1.0635.

EUR/USD is now seeing some recovery after bottoming out in fresh monthly lows in the 1.0730/25 band.

If the sellers remain in control, then the YTD low at 1.0635 (March 23) should become the next target of relevance.

The downside pressure is expected to ebb a tad on a surpass of recent tops in the 1.0990/1.1000 band.

EUR/USD daily chart