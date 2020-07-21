EUR/USD Price Analysis: Still room for a move to 2020 tops near 1.15

EUR/USD tested and failed once again around 1.1470 on Tuesday.

Extra gains keep targeting yearly highs near 1.1500 in the near-term.

EUR/USD’s upside momentum run out of steam in the 1.1470 region once again earlier on Tuesday.

Despite the daily knee-jerk, the pair manages well to keep business above 1.1400 for the time being, targeting at the same time the 2020 peaks in levels just shy of 1.15 (March 9) in the short-term horizon.

Further out, further gains in EUR/USD are probable while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1061.

EUR/USD daily chart