EUR/USD Price Analysis: Steps back from three-week-old resistance line above 1.2100

- EUR/USD eases from short-term key resistance line despite keeping the 1.2118-42 trading range.
- Normal RSI, repeated failures to cross immediate hurdle favor sellers’ return.
- A descending trend line from January 13, 200-bar SMA also raise bars for the bull’s entry.
EUR/USD wavers around 1.2120-25 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote eases from a downward sloping resistance line from January 06 while staying a choppy range between 1.2118 and 1.2142.
Considering the lack of oversold RSI conditions, coupled with the pair’s multiple failures to cross the stated resistance line, EUR/USD sellers are likely to retake controls.
While the 1.2100 threshold can offer immediate support to the quote, the monthly bottom surrounding 1.2050 may lure the EUR/USD sellers afterward.
During the EUR/USD price weakness past-1.2050, September high near 1.2010 and the 1.2000 psychological magnet will be important levels to watch.
On the flip side, a clear break of the immediate resistance line, at 1.2138 now, will eye for another trend line resistance, from January 13, at 1.2165 now.
Even if the EUR/USD manages to cross 1.2165, the 200-bar SMA level of 1.2188 and the December-end low near 1.2210, not to forget the 1.2200 round-figure, can challenge the upside momentum.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2124
|Today Daily Change
|19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.2105
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.218
|Daily SMA50
|1.213
|Daily SMA100
|1.1952
|Daily SMA200
|1.1661
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.217
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2058
|Previous Weekly High
|1.219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2127
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2052
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1999
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1941
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2164
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2223
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2275
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
