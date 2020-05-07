EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stance is negative and targets 1.0730

  • EUR/USD remains unable to gather serious upside traction around 1.08.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the April’s low at 1.0727.

EUR/USD trades on a rangebound theme in the lower end of the weekly range near 1.0800 following three consecutive daily pullbacks.

The persistent weakness has now opened the door to a potential move to the April’s low in the 1.0730/25 band in the short-term horizon.

A move to the so far 2020 lows at 1.0635 should not be surprising in the next weeks.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0791
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.0795
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0876
Daily SMA50 1.0963
Daily SMA100 1.0998
Daily SMA200 1.1032
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0846
Previous Daily Low 1.0782
Previous Weekly High 1.1019
Previous Weekly Low 1.081
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0806
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0822
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0769
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0744
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0705
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0833
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0871
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0897

 

 

