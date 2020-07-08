EUR/USD Price Analysis: Solid hurdle remains in the mid-1.1300s

EUR/USD is looking to regain the 1.1300 mark and above on Wednesday.

The next target of relevance appears at around 1.1350.

Price action around EUR/USD remains choppy so far this week, with the next up barrier located at the 1.1350 region.

A breakout of this interim hurdle is needed to allow for a potential move to June tops in the 1.1420/25 band in the short-term horizon. On the flip side, there is a tough support in the 1.1170/65 band.

Further out, as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1043, holds the downside, further gains in EUR/USD remains well on the table.

EUR/USD daily chart