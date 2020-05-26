EUR/USD Price Analysis: Snaps three-day losing streak to regain 1.0900

- EUR/USD bounces off 21/50-day SMA confluence to pierce 1.0900 mark.
- A two-month-old ascending trend line offers strong support below the SMA joint.
- The monthly top offers key resistance on the upside.
EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.0911, up 0.14% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote recovers from a confluence of 21 and 50-day SMA while snapping the previous three-day losing streak.
That said, the pair currently aims to visit 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March month fall, around 1.0965, whereas Thursday’s top near 1.1010 could lure the bulls next.
It should, however, be noted that the quotes’ upside past-1.1010 will be dependent upon how well it manages to stay beyond 1.1020.
Meanwhile, a daily closing under 1.0880/75 support confluence can quickly fetch EUR/USD prices to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0838.
Though, an ascending trend line from March 23, currently around 1.0805, could challenge the bears afterward.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0912
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.0896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0876
|Daily SMA50
|1.088
|Daily SMA100
|1.0962
|Daily SMA200
|1.1014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0914
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0871
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.085
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0938
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0961
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
