EUR/USD Price Analysis: Snaps three-day losing streak to regain 1.0900

  • EUR/USD bounces off 21/50-day SMA confluence to pierce 1.0900 mark.
  • A two-month-old ascending trend line offers strong support below the SMA joint.
  • The monthly top offers key resistance on the upside.

EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.0911, up 0.14% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote recovers from a confluence of 21 and 50-day SMA while snapping the previous three-day losing streak.

That said, the pair currently aims to visit 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March month fall, around 1.0965, whereas Thursday’s top near 1.1010 could lure the bulls next.

It should, however, be noted that the quotes’ upside past-1.1010 will be dependent upon how well it manages to stay beyond 1.1020.

Meanwhile, a daily closing under 1.0880/75 support confluence can quickly fetch EUR/USD prices to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0838.

Though, an ascending trend line from March 23, currently around 1.0805, could challenge the bears afterward.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0912
Today Daily Change 16 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 1.0896
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0876
Daily SMA50 1.088
Daily SMA100 1.0962
Daily SMA200 1.1014
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0914
Previous Daily Low 1.0871
Previous Weekly High 1.1009
Previous Weekly Low 1.08
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0898
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0873
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.085
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0829
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0917
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0938
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0961

 

 

USD/JPY jumps 12 pips as BOJ's Kuroda talks about downside risks to Japan's economy

AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6600 amid upbeat market mood

The Hong Kong Dollar, the next black swan?

Gold stays below $1,750 as S&P 500 Futures print over 1.0% gains

USD/JPY jumps 12 pips as BOJ's Kuroda talks about downside risks to Japan's economy

