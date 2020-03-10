EUR/USD Price Analysis: Signs of bull exhaustion have emerged

  • EUR/USD's chart shows bull fatigue and suggests scope for a pullback.
  • Sustained risk-off would weaken the case for a pullback. 

EUR/USD is currently trading in the red near 1.14, having failed multiple times in the last two trading days to chew through offers near 1.15. 

The bull failure to push through 1.15 and the subsequent pullback to 1.14 is indicative of buyer exhaustion. 

Alongside that, the relative strength index on the daily and intraday charts is also signaling overbought conditions with an above-70 print. 

So, a notable pullback toward the ascending 5-day average, currently at 1.13 cannot be ruled out. 

The case for a pullback, however, would weaken if the risk aversion in the equity market worsens, boosting haven demand for the single currency. At press time, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 1.6% gain. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 7.8% on Monday, its biggest single-day decline ever, as prospects of an all-out Saudi-Russia oil price war bolstered the coronavirus-led risk-off sentiment in the market. 

6-hour chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1404
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1.1451
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0982
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1065
Daily SMA200 1.1102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1497
Previous Daily Low 1.1285
Previous Weekly High 1.1355
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1416
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1366
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1325
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1199
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1537
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1623
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1749

 

 

