EUR/USD Price Analysis: Signs of bull exhaustion have emerged

- EUR/USD's chart shows bull fatigue and suggests scope for a pullback.
- Sustained risk-off would weaken the case for a pullback.
EUR/USD is currently trading in the red near 1.14, having failed multiple times in the last two trading days to chew through offers near 1.15.
The bull failure to push through 1.15 and the subsequent pullback to 1.14 is indicative of buyer exhaustion.
Alongside that, the relative strength index on the daily and intraday charts is also signaling overbought conditions with an above-70 print.
So, a notable pullback toward the ascending 5-day average, currently at 1.13 cannot be ruled out.
The case for a pullback, however, would weaken if the risk aversion in the equity market worsens, boosting haven demand for the single currency. At press time, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 1.6% gain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 7.8% on Monday, its biggest single-day decline ever, as prospects of an all-out Saudi-Russia oil price war bolstered the coronavirus-led risk-off sentiment in the market.
6-hour chart
Trend: Pullback likely
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1404
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.1451
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0982
|Daily SMA50
|1.1044
|Daily SMA100
|1.1065
|Daily SMA200
|1.1102
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1497
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1285
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1027
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1416
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1366
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1325
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1199
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1114
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1537
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1623
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1749
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
