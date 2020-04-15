EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sidelined after bullish daily close

EUR/USD trades above the 50-day average at 1.0964.

Tuesday's marubozu candle suggests the path of least resistance is to the higher side.

EUR/USD is sidelined near 1.0980 at press time, having found acceptance above a key average hurdle during the overnight trade.

The pair jumped 0.67% on Tuesday and formed a green marubozu candle, which comprises a strong body and little or no wicks. The marubozu candle, a sign of strong bullish sentiment, also marked a daily close above the 50-day average and indicates scope for a rise to the 100-day average at 1.1030.

The bullish candle is also backed by an above-50 reading on the 14-day relative strength index.

The bullish bias would be invalidated if the spot drops below Tuesday's low of 1.0901.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.0981 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 1.0981 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0894 Daily SMA50 1.0968 Daily SMA100 1.1035 Daily SMA200 1.1059 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0987 Previous Daily Low 1.0904 Previous Weekly High 1.0952 Previous Weekly Low 1.0768 Previous Monthly High 1.1497 Previous Monthly Low 1.0636 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0955 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0936 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0927 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0874 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0844 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1011 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1041 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1094



