EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sidelined above 1.21, risks pullback to former hurdle-turned-support

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD trades near 1.2110 versus 1.2160 on Monday. 
  • The daily chart indicators signal scope for deeper pullback. 

EUR/USD is trading in a sideways manner around 1.2110 at press time, having faced rejection near 1.2170 in the previous three trading days. 

Monday's drop confirmed the uptrend fatigue signaled by the long upper wicks attached to the previous two daily candles and an above-50 or overbought reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index. 

The MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend strength and trend changes, is now charting lower highs, also a sign of buyer exhaustion. 

The stage looks set for a drop to the former hurdle-turned-support of 1.2011 (September high). A close above 1.2178 (Friday's high) is needed to revive the bullish bias. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2108
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1927
Daily SMA50 1.1829
Daily SMA100 1.1809
Daily SMA200 1.1439
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2166
Previous Daily Low 1.2079
Previous Weekly High 1.2178
Previous Weekly Low 1.1924
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2112
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2133
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.203
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1982
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2157
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2206
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2245

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

