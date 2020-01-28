EUR/USD Price Analysis: Shows signs of life after three-day losing streak

- EUR/USD is attempting a corrective bounce, having dropped for three straight trading days.
- Key intraday indicators are reporting a bullish divergence.
EUR/USD is flashing green in Asia, having dropped for the third straight day on Monday.
The currency pair is currently trading at 1.1025, representing marginal gains on the day.
The single currency could rise further to the descending 5-day average at 1.1043, as the hourly chart is reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index (RSI).
The 4-hour chart RSI has also created a bullish divergence (higher lows) and the MACD is printing higher lows below zero, indicating a weakening of downside momentum.
The case for a corrective bounce would weaken if the spot finds acceptance under Monday's low of 1.1009. That would invalidate the bullish RSI divergence seen on the hourly and 4-hour charts.
4H chart
Trend: Corrective bounce
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1025
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1017
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1124
|Daily SMA50
|1.1102
|Daily SMA100
|1.1072
|Daily SMA200
|1.1131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1038
|Previous Daily Low
|1.101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1118
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1027
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1005
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1033
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1061
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Eyes 3-month lows as Australia's Business Confidence drops to lowest since mid-2013
AUD/USD looks set to print a 3.5-month low below 0.6750 with Australia's business confidence gauge hitting multi-year lows. The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6753, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a high of 0.6762 a few minutes before press time.
USD/JPY grinds near three-week low to sub-109.00 as coronavirus weigh on sentiment
USD/JPY drops to 108.90 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair tests the lowest since January 08 while also flashing losses for the eighth day in a row.
Death toll from China's coronavirus jumps to 100 in Hubei province
Chinese officials said the virus isn’t yet under control despite aggressive steps to limit movement for millions of people who live in cities near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
WTI: Oversold RSI can stop bears targeting 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI bears catch a breath as the quote flashes $53.00 during the initial trading session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently dropped to the lowest since October.
GBP/USD: 200-hour SMA, short-term resistance line cap immediate upside
Following its failure to break 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 14-24 upside, GBP/USD pulls back to 1.3060 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Buyers will have multiple upside barriers beyond the nearby resistance confluence.