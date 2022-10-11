EUR/USD Price Analysis: Shifts business below 0.9700 as risk-off impulse accelerates

- The escalated risk-off profile has weakened the shared currency bulls.
- A death cross, represented by the 50-and 200-EMAs, adds to the downside filters.
- The RSI (14) has slipped into the bearish range after failing to sustain at no man’s land.
The EUR/USD pair has established below the critical cushion of 0.9700 in the early European session as the dismal market mood has firmed up further. The 10-year US Treasury yields are hovering around the psychological resistance of 4% and are aiming to cross the same with sheer momentum. Apart from that, the US dollar index (DXY) has refreshed its weekly high at 113.40.
On an hourly scale, the asset has delivered a downside break of the rangebound structure formed in a 0.9678-0.9745 range. Earlier, the asset sensed severe selling pressure from the parity after failing to cross the balanced profile placed in a 0.9974-1.0050 range.
The death cross of the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.9830 favors a downside bias.
In addition to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 after failing to sustain in the 40.00-60.00 range.
Going forward, a slippage below Monday’s low at 0.9670 will drag the asset toward the two-decade low at 0.9537. A slippage below the latter will drag the pair toward the round-level support at 0.9500.
On the contrary, an upside break of the 50-EMA around 0.9750 will drive the asset towards Friday’s high at 0.9817, followed by Thursday’s high at 0.9962.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9683
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.9702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.984
|Daily SMA50
|0.9985
|Daily SMA100
|1.0202
|Daily SMA200
|1.061
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9753
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9682
|Previous Weekly High
|1
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9709
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9743
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9814
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD turns south to 1.1000 after UK data, BOE announcement
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.1000, fading its uptick to mid-1.1000s in early Europe. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.5% in three months to August from 3.6%. Meanwhile, BOE announced a temporary pause to corporate bond sale operations this week.
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 0.9700 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 0.9700 in early European morning, as the US dollar trades firmer alongside the Treasury yields amid a broad risk-aversion. Recession fears and aggressive Fed rate hike bets underpin the dollar.
Gold eyes smoother road to the south of $1,700
Gold price remains pressured near one-week low, pokes $1,960 key support. Firmer DXY, yields keep XAU/USD bears hopeful ahead of the Fed Minutes, US CPI. Downside appears more compelling as gold fade corrective bound off the yearly low.
Assessing the chances of Ethereum price revisiting the triple-digit territory
Ethereum price has been consolidating since September 21, resulting in a bearish development. A failure to recover quickly or more bearish pressure on Bitcoin could worsen the situation and kick-start a nosedive.
Earnings season and US CPI keep markets on edge
US stocks tanked at the end of last week, after the stronger-than-expected US NFP report for September reinforced the Fed’s hike-and-hold path for interest rates, which are pushing up recession risks for the US and the global economy.