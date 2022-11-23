EUR/USD Price Analysis: Shifts business above 1.0300 amid an upbeat market mood

- EUR/USD has established above the critical hurdle of 1.0300 as the US dollar refreshes the day’s low at 107.00.
- A bull cross, represented by the 20-and 50-period EMAs, indicates more upside ahead.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which adds to the upside filters.
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a firmer recovery after dropping to near 1.0310 in the Asian session. The asset has shifted its business profile above the psychological resistance of 1.0300 as the risk-on impulse has resurfaced confidently.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has refreshed its day’s low at 107.00 amid a significant improvement in investors’ risk appetite. The US Dollar is expected to remain dwindled as investors have turned anxious ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
On an hourly scale, the EUR/USD pair has extended its recovery above the critical resistance plotted from November 17 low at 1.0305, which has turned into support now for the shared currency bulls.
The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have delivered a bullish crossover at 1.0288, which indicates more upside ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. This states that a bullish momentum has been triggered.
For further upside, the asset is required to overstep Friday’s high at 1.0396, which will drive the asset towards November 16 high at 1.0439, followed by November’s high at 1.0482.
Alternatively, the shared currency bulls could lose control of the asset drops below Monday’s low at 1.0223, which will drag the pair towards November 11 low at 1.0163. A slippage below the latter would deliver more downside towards November 8 high around 1.0100
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0327
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0114
|Daily SMA50
|0.994
|Daily SMA100
|1.0024
|Daily SMA200
|1.0403
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0237
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0272
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0211
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0185
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0353
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
