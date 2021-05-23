EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200

- EUR/USD remains depressed, extends Friday’s downside break of immediate support line.
- 100-SMA, rising wedge’s support constitute the key level to watch around 1.2120-15.
- Corrective pullback could eye previous support line but bulls may remain cautious before 1.2265.
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. In doing so, the currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.
It should, however, be noted that the 1.2120-15 area, comprising 100-SMA and support line of the monthly rising wedge bearish formation, becomes the crucial level to watch.
Also adding to the downside filters is the 200-SMA level of 1.2060, a break of which will make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable to decline towards the early April levels surrounding 1.1860-50.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross the previous support line around 1.2215 before challenging the stated wedge’s upper boundary close to 1.2265.
Should the EUR/USD bulls manage to cross the 1.2265 levels, the yearly top near 1.2345-50 will be in the spotlight.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2177
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2115
|Daily SMA50
|1.1984
|Daily SMA100
|1.2042
|Daily SMA200
|1.1968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.224
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2161
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2126
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2191
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2273
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Near-term risk is skewed to the downside
The EUR/USD pair closed the week with modest gains at 1.2180. Markit May PMIs showed a notable improvement in the European services sector. EUR/USD could fall in the near term, has a critical support level at 1.2110.
GBP/USD: Confidence on reopenings to maintain the pound afloat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, ending it in the 1.4140 price zone. Retail Sales in the UK were up a whopping 42.4% YoY in April. GBP/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, limited bearish scope.
Gold keeps $1900 in sight while above key $1871 cap
Gold price retested three-month highs of $1890, although settled the week near $1880 levels, registering the third straight week of gains. Heading into a fresh week, the inflation narrative will continue to have a significant impact on gold trades. Meanwhile, Fedspeak, US Preliminary GDP and Consumer Durable Goods data could offer some fresh trading insights.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday
Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.