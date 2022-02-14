- The shared currency falls for the second straight day, weighed by geopolitical concerns and US dollar strength.
- The US Dollar Index gained some 0.23% at 96.30, underpinned by higher US Treasury yields.
- EUR/USD is downward biased, emphasized by EUR sellers reclaiming the 50-DMA.
The EUR/USD slides towards the 1.1300 figure amid renewed concerns of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, as risk-aversion gets to the highest level in some time. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1304.
As Wall Street closed, equities portrayed a gloomy market mood, except for the Nasdaq Composite, up 0.10%. The greenback ended higher against most G8 currencies in the FX market, boosted by its safe-haven status. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value, advanced some 0.23%, sitting at 96.30.
In the fixed income market, US Treasury yields led by the 10-year T-note rose four basis points, sat at 1.991%, underpinned the greenback, which weighed on the EUR/USD. Those factors, alongside the conflict in eastern Europe, triggered EUR weakness.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Despite the five-day rally post-ECB’s hold when ECB President Christine Lagarde muted on hiking rates in 2022, the EUR/USD is downward biased. However, the upward move stalled at resistance near the January 13 daily high at 1.1482, followed by last Friday’s drop of almost 100-pips. Furthermore, the EUR/USD got back inside the descending Pitchfork’s channel, and at the same time, EUR sellers reclaimed the 50-DMA.
Therefore, the EUR/USD path of least resistance is downwards. The EUR/USD first support would be 1.1300. Breach of the latter would expose the mid-line between the central-top trendline of Pitchfork’s channel around the 1.1220-30 range, followed by the YTD low at 1.1121 and then central trendline of Pitchfork’s near the 1.1000.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1303
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.1342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1331
|Daily SMA50
|1.1326
|Daily SMA100
|1.1414
|Daily SMA200
|1.1662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1433
|Previous Daily Low
|1.133
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1495
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1394
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1303
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1199
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1407
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.151
