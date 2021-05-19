EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sellers need to break 1.2100 for conviction

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD remains depressed after reversing from February high.
  • 21-day SMA, ascending trend line from March 31 offers the key support confluence.
  • 1.2250 holds the key to bull-run targeting yearly top.

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.2175 during the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency major pair dropped the most in over a week after refreshing a three-month high, not to forget snapping a four-day winning streak, on Wednesday.

Failures to cross February high and sluggish MACD could extend the latest pullback towards April’s top surrounding 1.2150.

However, a convergence of 21-day SMA and a seven-week-old support line near 1.2100 becomes the key support to break for EUR/USD sellers.

In a case where bears manage to conquer the 1.2100 crucial level, odds of witnessing a fresh low of the month, below the latest trough near 1.1985, can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, the 1.2200 threshold and the ‘double top’ around 1.2250 become crucial upside levels to watch during the pair’s fresh run-up.

Should EUR/USD bulls manage to cross 1.2250 on a daily closing, the yearly peak near 1.2350 will be in the spotlight.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2173
Today Daily Change -49 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.40%
Today daily open 1.2222
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2093
Daily SMA50 1.197
Daily SMA100 1.2044
Daily SMA200 1.1962
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2234
Previous Daily Low 1.2151
Previous Weekly High 1.2182
Previous Weekly Low 1.2052
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2202
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2183
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2171
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2088
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2254
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2285
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2337

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

