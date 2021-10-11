EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sellers find respite at multiple support near 1.1550

Alternatively, if the price reverses direction, the EUR/USD bears would once again dominate the trend with their eyes on Wednesday’s low of 1.1529. The price action would then target the weekly lows of July 24, 2020, at 1.1402.

Having said that, if the price sustains the intraday’s low, it could reverse some of its losses and trace back to the previous day’s high at 1.1586. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator offers potential for more upside as it has remained in the oversold zone with stretched selling conditions for quite some time. Any uptick in the MACD would amplify the buying toward the 1.1600 and the 1.1650 horizontal resistance levels.

On the daily chart , the EUR/USD pair has come under renewed selling pressure after testing the highs near 1.1900 since the beginning of the September series (September 3). The pair ended the month breaking below the yearly lows around 1.1600. The October series too started on a lower note while dragging the price further near 2021 lows.

EUR/USD continues to trade in a sell-off mode following the previous session’s lacklustre moves on Tuesday morning. The pair confides in a very narrow trade band with a downside risk ahead of the eurozone data. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1549, down 0.02% for the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.