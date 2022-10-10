  • EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low during the four-day downtrend.
  • U-turn from 50-DMA, clear break of 10-DMA favor sellers.
  • Impending bear cross on MACD, downbeat RSI add strength to the downside bias.
  • Bearish channel keeps sellers hopeful of witnessing fresh multi-year bottom.

EUR/USD drops to a fresh one-week low around 0.9720 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair extends the previous week’s pullback from the 50-DMA while also respecting Friday’s downside break of the 10-DMA.

Additionally favoring the EUR/USD sellers is the impending bear cross of the MACD, as well as the downbeat RSI (14), not oversold.

With this, the quote is likely to decline further toward the yearly low marked during the last month around 0.9535. On their way, the EUR/USD bears may take a breather around 0.9680.

If the prices remain weak past 0.9535, the lower line of the downward sloping bearish chart pattern, namely the trend channel, could lure the bears around 0.9480.

On the contrary, the 10-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.9790 restricts the quote’s immediate upside ahead of highlighting the 50-DMA resistance of 0.9985.

Following that, the 1.0000 psychological magnet and the upper line of the stated channel, close to 1.0050, will be crucial to determine the trend change.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9736
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 0.9745
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9861
Daily SMA50 0.9996
Daily SMA100 1.0211
Daily SMA200 1.0618
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9817
Previous Daily Low 0.9726
Previous Weekly High 1
Previous Weekly Low 0.9726
Previous Monthly High 1.0198
Previous Monthly Low 0.9536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9761
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9782
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9708
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9672
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9617
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9799
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9854
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.989

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

