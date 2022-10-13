- EUR/USD advances to 2-day peaks near 0.9750.
- The immediate up barrier comes at the October high near parity.
EUR/USD pushes higher and flirts with the 0.9750 region ahead of US CPI.
Further gains are expected to meet the next hurdle of note at the October high at 0.9999, an area also reinforced by the proximity of the 55-day SMA and the multi-month resistance line. Spot is seen faltering around this key resistance area amidst the prospects for further gains in the dollar in the next months.
In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view should remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA at 1.0584.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9745
|Today Daily Change
|67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.9703
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9813
|Daily SMA50
|0.9967
|Daily SMA100
|1.0181
|Daily SMA200
|1.0594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9735
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9668
|Previous Weekly High
|1
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9736
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9769
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9803
