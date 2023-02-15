EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seesaws around 1.0750, megaphone pattern advocates further volatility

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD treads water after probing two-day uptrend, sidelined of late.
  • Megaphone chart formation, steady RSI (14) favors continuation of sideways performance.
  • 200-SMA adds to the upside filters within one-week-old megaphone trend-widening pattern.

EUR/USD remains mostly steady around 1.0740 as traders await more clues to defend late Tuesday’s bearish bias amid Wednesday’s sluggish hours.

The major currency pair bounced off 1.0706 the previous day before reversing from the weekly high surrounding 1.0800. In doing so, the quote remained inside a one-week-long megaphone chart formation, a trend-widening pattern.

In addition to the megaphone chart formation, the steady line of the RSI (14) and bullish MACD signals also favor the odds of the EUR/USD pair’s further sideways grind, with an expanding range.

That said, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s January-February moves and the 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA), respectively near 1.0760 and 1.0780, restrict the short-term upside of the EUR/USD pair.

Following that, the stated megaphone’s top line, close to 1.0810 by the press time, will be crucial to watch for the pair buyers.

On the contrary, a downside break of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, also known as the golden ratio, near 1.0690, becomes necessary for the EUR/USD bear’s conviction. Even so, the lower line of the aforementioned trend-widening pattern, close to 1.0655, could challenge the quote’s downside.

In a case where EUR/USD remains bearish past 1.0655, the odds of witnessing a gradual south toward the previous monthly low near 1.0480 can’t be ruled out.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0738
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.0738
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0818
Daily SMA50 1.0716
Daily SMA100 1.0385
Daily SMA200 1.0325
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0805
Previous Daily Low 1.0707
Previous Weekly High 1.0799
Previous Weekly Low 1.0666
Previous Monthly High 1.093
Previous Monthly Low 1.0483
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0744
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0695
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0652
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0597
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0793
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0848
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0891

 

 

Share: Feed news

