EUR/USD Price Analysis: Scope for further upside near term

  • EUR/USD comes under pressure following a move to 1.0970.
  • Next on the upside appears the 2023 high at 1.1032.

EUR/USD faces some selling pressure after another test of the multi-week tops near 1.0970 on Wednesday.

The likelihood of extra advances appears favoured for the time being. Against that, the pair needs to clear the April high at 1.0973 (April 4) to challenge the YTD peak at 1.1032 (February 2).

Looking at the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0346.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0941
Today Daily Change 35
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.0953
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0755
Daily SMA50 1.0734
Daily SMA100 1.0663
Daily SMA200 1.0345
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0973
Previous Daily Low 1.0883
Previous Weekly High 1.0926
Previous Weekly Low 1.0745
Previous Monthly High 1.093
Previous Monthly Low 1.0516
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0939
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0917
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0846
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0809
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1081

 

 

