- EUR/USD clings to daily gains above the 1.1000 mark on Friday.
- The pair looks supported around 1.0960 so far.
EUR/USD reverses the recent weakness and manages to advance to the 1.1040 area, where some decent resistance seems to have turned up.
Further range bound looks likely amidst the ongoing alternating risk appetite trends, with the lower bound emerging around 1.0960 and gains limited by the 1.1140 area.
The medium-term negative outlook for EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1505.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1002
|Today Daily Change
|48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0997
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1029
|Daily SMA50
|1.121
|Daily SMA100
|1.1273
|Daily SMA200
|1.1512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1014
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0971
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0944
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0923
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.104
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1067
