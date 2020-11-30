EUR/USD Price Analysis: Scope for a test of 1.20 (and beyond)

EUR/USD remains bid and approaches the 1.20 mark.

Further upside now looks to the YTD tops near 1.2020.

EUR/USD extends the upside for yet another session and gradually moves closer to the psychological hurdle at 1.20 the figure .

The continuation of the bull run initially targets the 1.20 mark. Further north comes in the 2020 high around 1.2020 (September 1) ahead of a minor hurdle near 1.2030, where sits a Fibo level of the 2017-2018 rally.

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1409.

EUR/USD daily chart