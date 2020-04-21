EUR/USD Price Analysis: Scope for a decline to 1.0770

- EUR/USD remains under persistent selling pressure so far this week.
- The April low at 1.0768 is seen as the next support of significance.
EUR/USD is adding to Monday’s losses and approaches the key support at 1.08 the figure.
This area of support is reinforced by the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.0814. A breach of this area is expected to put the monthly low at 1.0768 (April 6th) back on the radar.
The selling pressure should mitigate somewhat above 1.0990/1.1000, opening the door to a potential visit to the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1048 ahead of late March tops in the mid-1.1100s.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0833
|Today Daily Change
|50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.0861
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0917
|Daily SMA50
|1.096
|Daily SMA100
|1.1028
|Daily SMA200
|1.1051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0897
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0841
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0991
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0812
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0836
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0811
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0892
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.6300 amid solid Australian Retail Sales
The recovery in AUD/USD picks up pace, as the bulls extend gains above 0.6300, in a delayed reaction to a solid rise in the Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data for March. Risk-off action in the Asian stocks could keep the further upside in check.
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD. Bulls to find hard work of the upside as yen fulfills safe-haven status. COVID-19 has just got started with its economic destruction, bears smell the fear.
WTI bears catch a breath despite downbeat API data
While extending its recoveries from below $10 area, the lowest since 1999, WTI’s June contract registers 5.6% gains as soon as Tokyo opens for trading on Wednesday. API data registered another worrisome inventory build.
Gold: Hanging Man on D1 suggests buyers stepping back below $1,700
Gold prices consolidate losses after flashing a bearish candlestick formation the previous day. The bullion portrayed “Hanging Man”, a bearish candlestick pattern, on the daily (D1) chart on Tuesday. 21-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of $1,645/40 area.
S&P 500 Futures struggles to defy risk aversion amid mixed catalysts
S&P 500 Futures snaps two-day winning streak, but with little gains so far. US Senate passes a $484 billion stimulus package, 20 states ready to reopen. Coronavirus cure championed by US President Trump fails, more than 45,000 have died in the US due to the pandemic.