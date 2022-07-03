- EUR/USD pares recent losses around fortnight low, renews daily high.
- Higher low on prices, RSI hints at gradual building of bullish bias.
- 10-DMA, monthly resistance line limits immediate upside, ascending trend line from mid-May appears crucial support.
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 1.0435 during Monday’s initial Asian session, after falling back to the bear’s radar during the last week.
Even if the major currency pair remains around a two-week low, flashed on Friday, its moves from May 13 appear not in favor of the sellers. That said, the higher low in the EUR/USD prices has gained support from the higher low in the RSI (14), which in turn suggests a gradual reduction in a bearish bias.
However, the 10-DMA hurdle surrounding 1.0500 restricts the quote’s immediate upside ahead of a downward sloping resistance line from early June, close to 1.0540 by the press time.
Should the EUR/USD pair manage to cross the 1.0540 hurdle, the odds of its run-up to late June’s swing high near 1.0615 and then to the previous monthly peak of 1.0774 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, the aforementioned support line from May, near 1.0365 appears the key level for the EUR/USD bears to watch before retaking the controls.
Following that, the yearly low marked in May at around 1.0348 and January 2017 bottom of 1.0340 could act as validation points for the further south-run.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0434
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0536
|Daily SMA50
|1.0572
|Daily SMA100
|1.0802
|Daily SMA200
|1.1108
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0486
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0366
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0615
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0366
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0248
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0488
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
