EUR/USD Price Analysis: Room for further downside

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is prolonging the leg lower after failing ahead of 1.15 (Monday).
  • A potential move to the 200-day at 1.1100 emerges on the horizon.

EUR/USD remains on the defensive so far this week and is now approaching the key support at 1.1200 the figure.

The continuation of the selling mood should put 1.1200 back on the radar ahead of a potential move lower to the critical 200-day SMA in the 1.1100 neighbourhood.

Looking at the broader picture, the outlook on the spot stays bullish while above the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1057.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1221
Today Daily Change 122
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 1.1269
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.102
Daily SMA50 1.1046
Daily SMA100 1.1068
Daily SMA200 1.1102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1367
Previous Daily Low 1.1257
Previous Weekly High 1.1355
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1325
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1229
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1188
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1338
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1407
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1448

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

