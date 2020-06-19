EUR/USD Price Analysis: Risks further decline below 1.1186

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The offered bias remains well and sound around EUR/USD.
  • A breach of 1.1186 should open the door to extra downside.

EUR/USD extends the consolidation theme in the lower end of the weekly range near the 1.1200 mark.

The pair briefly tested the 1.1185/80 band on Thursday, just to bounce afterwards. In this area of contention coincide a Fibo level (of the 20017-2018 drop).

If this area is breached on a sustainable fashion, a probable move to the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1026 should return to the radar.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1204
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.1206
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1187
Daily SMA50 1.0997
Daily SMA100 1.0986
Daily SMA200 1.1029
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1262
Previous Daily Low 1.1186
Previous Weekly High 1.1422
Previous Weekly Low 1.1213
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1174
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1142
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.125
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1294
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1326

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

