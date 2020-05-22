EUR/USD Price Analysis: Risks a test of 1.0800

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD keeps correcting lower and breaches the 1.09 support.
  • A return to the 1.0800 neighbourhood should not be ruled out yet.

EUR/USD is prolonging the bearish momentum after failing to extend the march further north of the psychological mark at 1.1000 the figure (Thursday).

If sellers regain the upper hand, then a potential drop to the previous consolidative pattern in the 1.0800 neighbourhood remains a palpable chance.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1012, the selling pressure is expected to mitigate somewhat and allow for a probable move to late March peaks in the mid-1.1100s.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0899
Today Daily Change 66
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 1.095
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0868
Daily SMA50 1.0889
Daily SMA100 1.0968
Daily SMA200 1.1016
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1009
Previous Daily Low 1.0937
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0775
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0964
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0922
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0894
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0851
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1065

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD dips below 1.09 amid a risk-off mood

EUR/USD dips below 1.09 amid a risk-off mood

EUR/USD has dipped below 1.09, extending its losses. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk

GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.22 after UK retail sales dropped by more than expected, and the BOE's Ramsden expressed support for negative rates. Souring Sino-American relations are boosting the safe-haven dollar. 

GBP/USD News

USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls

USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls

Ripple loses the last place on the crypto market podium to USDT after yesterday's falls and the capital flight to the fiat market anchor offered by the US Dollar Tether. Bitcoin moves downwards and shows the way for a new market share distribution.

Read more

WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks

WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks

WTI faces selling pressure as investors fear escalation of US-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei index is down 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is reporting a 4% decline. Other major indices are also facing selling pressure. 

Oil News

Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730

Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730

Gold faces rejection at $1,730 amid the bearish candlestick arrangement on the daily chart. A re-test of $1.715 could be seen, as the daily chart studies have aligned in favor of the bears. Key indicators like the MACD suggest bearish reversal. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures