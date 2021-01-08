EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising wedge breakdown confirmed

EUR/USD's daily chart shows a bearish reversal pattern.

An-above-1.23 close is needed to abort the bearish view.

EUR/USD has dived out of a rising wedge pattern represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 4 and Nov. 23 lows and Oct. 21 and Dec. 3 highs.

Backed by a bearish divergence of the 14-day Relative Strength Index, the breakdown indicates that the rally from the November low of 1.1602 has ended, and the sellers have regained control.

The immediate support is seen at 1.2129 (Dec. 21 low), followed by the psychological support of 1.20. However, a decline to these levels may happen following a re-test of the lower end of the rising wedge hurdle, currently at 1.2283.

A daily close above 1.23 is needed to invalidate bearish pressures.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.2266 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 1.2266 Trends Daily SMA20 1.222 Daily SMA50 1.203 Daily SMA100 1.1909 Daily SMA200 1.1572 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2344 Previous Daily Low 1.2245 Previous Weekly High 1.231 Previous Weekly Low 1.2181 Previous Monthly High 1.231 Previous Monthly Low 1.1924 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2283 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2307 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2226 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2186 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2126 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2325 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2384 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2424



