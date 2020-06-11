EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising odds for a visit to 2020 highs

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD keeps the bid bias unchanged and closer to 1.1400.
  • Further north emerges the next hurdle at YTD peaks near 1.1500.

EUR/USD is gradually inching higher in the second half of the week, returning to the 1.1380 region after briefly surpassing the key barrier at 1.1400 the figure on Wednesday.

If the buying interest picks up pace, there is an interim hurdle at the Fibo level at 1.1448 previous to the 2020 tops in levels just shy of the 1.1500 barrier.

Supporting the positive view and looking at the broader picture, further gains are likely while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1020.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1379
Today Daily Change 36
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1375
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1077
Daily SMA50 1.0948
Daily SMA100 1.0972
Daily SMA200 1.1022
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1422
Previous Daily Low 1.1323
Previous Weekly High 1.1384
Previous Weekly Low 1.1097
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1361
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1324
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1274
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1225
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1424
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1473
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1524

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

