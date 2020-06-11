EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising odds for a visit to 2020 highs

EUR/USD keeps the bid bias unchanged and closer to 1.1400.

Further north emerges the next hurdle at YTD peaks near 1.1500.

EUR/USD is gradually inching higher in the second half of the week, returning to the 1.1380 region after briefly surpassing the key barrier at 1.1400 the figure on Wednesday.

If the buying interest picks up pace, there is an interim hurdle at the Fibo level at 1.1448 previous to the 2020 tops in levels just shy of the 1.1500 barrier.

Supporting the positive view and looking at the broader picture, further gains are likely while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1020.

EUR/USD daily chart