EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising odds for a visit to 1.0777

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD tumbled further and met support near 1.0900 so far.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the 1.0814 Fibo retracement.

EUR/USD is extending the weekly leg lower following the recent breakdown of the key support at the 1.1000 neighbourhood, where also coincide the 55-day SMA and the January’s low.

If the selling pressure gains impulse, then another test of the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.0814 should not be ruled out in the near term, exposing at the same time a move to the February low at 1.0777.

Above the 200-day SMA at 1.107, the downside pressure is expected to run out of steam.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0933
Today Daily Change 54
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.0962
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1046
Daily SMA50 1.0995
Daily SMA100 1.1049
Daily SMA200 1.1077
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1039
Previous Daily Low 1.0903
Previous Weekly High 1.1147
Previous Weekly Low 1.0636
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0955
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0987
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0897
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0832
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0761
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1033
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1104
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1169

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

