EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising odds for a test of 1.1150 and above

  • EUR/USD has managed to reclaim the area above 1.1100.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the later March tops near 1.1150.

EUR/USD has quickly left behind the key 200-day SMA and is now trading at shouting distance from the key barrier in the 1.1150 region.

If the upside momentum intensifies, then the Fibo retracement at 1.1186 should emerge on the horizon ahead of the December 2019 peak near 1.1240.

While above the 200-day SMA, the outlook on the pair remains constructive.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1136
Today Daily Change 77
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 1.1077
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0897
Daily SMA50 1.0889
Daily SMA100 1.0959
Daily SMA200 1.1013
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1094
Previous Daily Low 1.0992
Previous Weekly High 1.1009
Previous Weekly Low 1.08
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1055
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0953
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1156
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1218

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

