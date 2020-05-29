EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising odds for a test of 1.1150 and above

EUR/USD has managed to reclaim the area above 1.1100.

Immediately to the upside emerges the later March tops near 1.1150.

EUR/USD has quickly left behind the key 200-day SMA and is now trading at shouting distance from the key barrier in the 1.1150 region.

If the upside momentum intensifies, then the Fibo retracement at 1.1186 should emerge on the horizon ahead of the December 2019 peak near 1.1240.

While above the 200-day SMA, the outlook on the pair remains constructive.