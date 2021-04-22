EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising odds for a move to 1.2100

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD faces interim hurdle at the 1.2080 region.
  • The resumption of the uptrend targets the 1.2100 level.

EUR/USD keeps the bid note well in place and advances to the 1.2050 region on Thursday, always paying attention to the upcoming ECB event.

Further upside is expected to meet monthly peaks around 1.2080 (April 20). A clear break above this level should expose the 1.2100 mark.

Extra gains are forecast once the latteer is surpassed, with the next hurdle emerging at the February highs around 1.2240 ahead of the 2021 peaks in the mid-1.2300s.

Above the 200-day SMA (1.1916) the stance for EUR/USD is predicted to remain positive.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2051
Today Daily Change 33
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.2035
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1879
Daily SMA50 1.1959
Daily SMA100 1.2058
Daily SMA200 1.1923
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2044
Previous Daily Low 1.1998
Previous Weekly High 1.1995
Previous Weekly Low 1.1871
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2016
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2026
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2008
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.198
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2053
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2071
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2098

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting

EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting

EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce

GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD holds steady near $1,790 level, bullish potential intact

XAU/USD holds steady near $1,790 level, bullish potential intact

Gold consolidated its recent strong gains to the $1,800 neighbourhood, or near two-month tops. Fresh COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD support prospects for additional gains.

Gold News

Dogecoin loses momentum, but upswing could still evolve

Dogecoin loses momentum, but upswing could still evolve

Dogecoin price crashes 35% after the hyped “dogeday420” fails to gather steam. Despite losing its upswing momentum, the meme coin could still surge if it bounces off the immediate demand. On-chain metrics point to a grim outlook for DOGE.

Read more

NIO Stock News and Forecast: NIO shares jump on Earth Day, amid global recovery

NIO Stock News and Forecast: NIO shares jump on Earth Day, amid global recovery

NIO shares outperforming sector leader Tesla. NIO still needs to break above moving average resistance. The EV maker shows a triangle formation, awaits a breakout for further direction.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures